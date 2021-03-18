Foley man charged with three counts of sexually abusing a child under 12

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

In March of this year, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the Foley area. Investigators worked with caseworkers from the Department of Human Resources to investigate the allegations. During the course of the first investigation, investigators located a second victim that had been abused by the suspect.

On March 17, BCSO investigators arrested James Fell, 65, of Foley, for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Fell is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on no bond. If anyone has any additional information on Fall, BCSO is requesting for them to call the Investigations Command or the Communications Division at 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.