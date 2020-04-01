Florida mom shoots intruder climbing through window

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was on the phone with 911 when she shot and wounded an intruder.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Roberts was shot in the arm early Tuesday morning after breaking into a Deltona home.
He faces four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of criminal mischief.
Officials say Roberts had shattered a front window and climbed into the house occupied by a 42-year-old mother, her three teenage children and three of their friends.
The woman fired one shot, hitting Roberts, and escaped to the backyard with the children. Deputies found Roberts wounded inside the house.
