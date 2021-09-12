Florida man arrested for exposing himself to toll collectors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges he exposed himself at various toll collectors over a week’s span.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that the man was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Saturday. All seven instances happened on three days around 7 a.m. as he entered the cash lanes of the toll plazas.

Toll workers told troopers the man had no clothes on and was “showing his privates.” He was identified through a photo comparison and his identity matched.