Florida alligator found with two arrows shot in its side

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on an animal cruelty case that left a large alligator with two arrows impaled into its side in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the injured alligator Tuesday at a pond in the back of a home on Oak Hill Loop in Fort Myers.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the gator had two arrows impaled into its side and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

The gator was safely removed from the pond by deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

If you know what happened to this alligator, call 1-800-780-TIPS.

