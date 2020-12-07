Flomaton police officer charged with trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Flomaton police officer was arrested in Escambia County, Fla., and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

On Dec. 7, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and Patrol Division arrested 37-year-old Isaac R. Lopez for attempting to purchase methamphetamine to sell. The ECSO received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act. Lopez, a lieutenant with the Flomaton Police Department in Alabama, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The ECSO partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama), the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Flomaton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration during this investigation. Lopez is being held in the Escambia County Jail (FL) on a $105,000 bond.

