FDLE arrests man vacationing in Pensacola for lewd and lascivious conduct, solicitation of a minor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A south Florida man who was vacationing in Pensacola has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a person under 16 years of age, one count of online solicitation of a minor, four counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of illegal use of a two-way communications device, all felonies.

FDLE’s investigation began at the request of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, who had been contacted by the victim. FDLE agents learned Rame Thomas Baetens, 37, of New Port Richey, had inappropriately touched the minor victim, who he personally knew, on multiple occasions while on vacation in Pensacola. Baetens had also sent numerous sexually suggestive images and messages to the victim via the Snapchat social media app.

Baetens was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail on $160,000 bond on Nov. 23 and was released on bond less than an hour later. The Office of the State Attorney, 1stJudicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

