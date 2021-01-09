Father shoots 61-year-old son in domestic dispute in Alabama, police say

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Hoover police say his father shot him during a domestic violence situation.

Saturday afternoon around 2:20, the Hoover 911 center received a call of a shooting at a residence in the 3500 block of Polo Parc Court.

Police arrived at the home to find a 61-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Additionally, Hoover Fire medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s father called 911 to report he shot his son during a domestic violence situation. He was transported to the Hoover Police Department for questioning and is cooperating with the investigation.