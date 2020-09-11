Father charged with murdering 2-month-old son after autopsy reveals cause of death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say murdered his 2-month-old child back in July.

On July 29, JCSO deputies were called to the 100 block of Dalewood Manor Lane on reports of an unresponsive 2-month-old. The child, Amari Ruffin, had been sleeping with his father, Jamarius Ruffin, when the child was discovered to be not breathing.

Amari was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed on Amari and it was discovered that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. There were also previously acquired injuries discovered during the examination.

After investigating the evidence, JCSO issued a capital murder warrant against Jamarius Ruffin.

Ruffin is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

