Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Knollwood Apartments at 1675 Knollwood Drive. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male victim down inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available, as this is still an active homicide investigation.