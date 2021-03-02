Farnell Drive shooting injuring five year-old boy believed to be retaliation

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Reginald Pryor who is accused of the shooting on Farnell Drive on Saturday was in court Tuesday, where new details of the case were revealed.

Reginald Pryor had his first appearance virtually in court today for bond. He is accused of four counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle in relation to Saturday’s Farnell Drive shooting. Judge Sprio Cheriogotis decided Pryor will be held without bond, until Monday where the hearing will be rest with Judge Moore. During court today, the 5-year-old boy was revealed to be Demarcus Austin, who they say remain in critical condition at USA. He was shot in the back of the head and his leg while sitting in the back passengers side of the car.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright spoke with us after the hearing and said the shooting was believed to be in retaliation. Although, she would not go into much detail on this. Judge Sprio Cheriogotis spoke to how he is “sick” of these cases where family members get hurt because of the actions of other family members.

Pryor will appear in court again on Monday, but the state says the will continue to push for no bond considering this crime violated his probation as well as the violent nature of his past.