FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope police are warning the public about potential scammers.

The scams come in fake text messages. Some notify you of suspicious activity on your bank account, others are bogus package delivery notifications.

The scammers then ask for personal information such as account and social security numbers.

The texts include links to a website that can install malware on your phone. Police say do not reply, and block the number.