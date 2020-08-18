Fairhope Police make arrest in 2008 sexual assault, kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police made an arrest in a sexual assault from 12 years ago.

Darrin Carlisle, 36, is charged with kidnapping, rape and sodomy. Police say he forced a woman from her home in Silverhill, took her to a location in Fairhope and assaulted her. Carlisle turned himself in to police Monday.

Darrin Demetrius Carlisle


The crime happened in 2008. A recent DNA analysis pointed to Carlisle as a suspect.

