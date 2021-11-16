Fairhope man facing child molestation charge in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man has been arrested and charged with child molestation in Escambia County, Florida.

Frank Connell, 57, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old.

A woman said Connell would come to her house for years and fix electronics. She said he would burn movies to CDs for her and she stated while burning the CDs, the child victim said Connell would make her watch pornography with him. The victim said Connell also made her touch his penis while he was wearing clothes. The woman told deputies their family would have Connell come over a couple of times a year to help with various computer issues. She recalled Connell taking her children to McDonald’s for ice cream when the victim was between 9 and 11 years old, and the victim said he showed her pornographic videos while at the fast-food restaurant.

A search warrant was conducted at his home in Fairhope. Images and videos were found on a storage device. There were images of a girl when she was 14 or 15 years old in a bikini, and that girl told investigators she never sent those images to Connell and he likely received them while working on the family computers several years ago, according to the arrest report.

Other images on the hard drive included pictures of Connell engaged in sexual activity with a woman, nude images of the woman, and nude pictures of Connell.

Connell is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $200,000 bond.