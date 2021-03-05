Excel Police say young child punched in the face, mom charged with child abuse

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Excel Police Chief Mike West confirms two people have been arrested on child abuse charges in Monroe County. Chief West says the alleged child abuse was reported to his off office on Sunday, February 28th. The case involves a child under 2 years of age.

“The child was treated for head trauma, and swelling to the face, and later transported to an area hospital to obtain additional treatment for injuries sustained,” said Chief West.

The alleged incident occurred between February 25th and February 26th, according to police.

Mack Junior Wiggins and the child’s mother, Courtney Paige Strickland, were both arrested. Strickland is charged with child abuse for willfully maltreating and neglecting immediate medical attention for her child. Chief West says the child suffered for two days before medical treatment was sought.

Police say Wiggins intentionally struck the child in the face with a fist.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable, and is never tolerated. Violent crimes especially against a child will be handled swiftly, thoroughly investigated, prosecuted at the fullest extent permitted by law, and justice to be served for the young victim in this case,” Chief West added.