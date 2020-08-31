ESCO needs help identifying home invasion suspects caught on camera

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify two home invasion suspects.

The home invasion happened on Aug. 23 just before 1 a.m. at College Vue Apartments. A camera captured video of the suspects.

The suspects stole several items including the victim’s silver Ford Fusion with Florida tag number SRB91. The sheriff’s office says at this time, it appears the home invasion was not random.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen car, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

