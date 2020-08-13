ESCO: Fatal shooting on Crescent Drive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal shooting happened at Crescent Drive and Tarragona Street Thursday afternoon.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call for gunshots at about 5 p.m. and found a person dead.
The investigation is ongoing. Call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-7867 if you have any information.
