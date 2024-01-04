ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman has been sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years of probation, with restitution over $300,000, for an organized fraud charge and six counts of illegal use of personal identification information.

Maria Del Carmen Williams was a bookkeeper for a staffing company from April 2019 to December 2021.

During that time, she “engaged in a scheme to defraud by generating fraudulent payroll statements using the personal identification of six victims,” a news release from the State Attorney’s Office stated.

She would generate fake earnings statements with the victim’s personal information indicating payment to workers, according to the release.

Williams would then deposit the money into her personal bank account. By doing this, Williams got just under $400,000 from her employer.

The money in Williams’ account was used to fund a plot of land, a 2011 Jaguar luxury car, shopping, restaurants and other living expenses.