MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Would-be robbers smash a window at a Downtown Mobile CBD store. The crime was caught on camera and the thieves don’t appear to take anything of value.

In security video, you can see two people walk down the sidewalk near CannaBama on Saint Francis Street. One appears to be holding a large brick. Other cameras watch them peer inside. Eventually a brick is used to smash the window. This happened at about 12:30 Monday morning.