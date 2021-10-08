ECSO continues search for suspects accused of killing football player

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators are still searching for three men charged in the killing of a former high school football player.

This comes one week after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference announcing the suspects they’re looking for.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for Timothy Knight Jr., Kobie Jenkins Jr. and Terrell Parker who are all wanted for the murder of former Pine Forest football player Ladarius Clardy.

Ladarius Clardy

“It’s unfair and I just pray that justice will be served,” Clardy’s Mother Tracey Marshall said.

He was in town visiting family from Kennesaw State when he was shot at Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue on July 1.

“I can no longer put my arms around my son,” Marshall said. “He was my only child. He was a gift. He was loaned from God.”

His father, LaDaron Clardy, had a message for the accused killers.

“I will keep you guys in my prayer but just understand this… you must serve your time for taking my son’s life,” Clardy said.

Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter also had a message for anyone who may be helping the suspects hide.

“Anybody that assists you, your family, your friends, that assist you..we will arrest them if we find out they are helping you,” Lyter said. “Turn yourself in.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.