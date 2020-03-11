Deputies: Man, woman ignored signs of sex abuse, allowed sex offender in bed with child

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and woman were arrested Tuesday after deputies say they ignored warnings that a child in their care was being sexually abused.

James Parker, 39, and Theresa Parker, 33, were both charged with child neglect.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says the Parkers allowed 61-year-old registered sex offender Robert Chase to sleep in the same bed as a young girl. He has since been accused of sexually abusing the girl.

It’s unclear whether the Parkers are the girl’s parents due to redactions in the report. It’s also unknown due to redactions on how Chase knew the Parkers.

Chase was accused by the girl of raping her and using sex toys to sexually abuse her. The abuse happened since December 2018, the girl said.

Chase was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 and molesting a child under 12.

Deputies allege in the Parkers’ arrest reports they knew about the sexual abuse because they had found sexual videos of the girl taken by Chase on a tablet inside their home.

A witness also told deputies the Parkers ignored their warnings about Chase and his sex offender status.

The Parkers were booked into the Escambia County jail on Tuesday. They are being held without bond. Chase is being held in jail on a $200,000 bond.

He was released from prison in 2012, after serving a sentence for multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious acts in the presence of a child and sexual battery on a minor aged 16 or 17.

