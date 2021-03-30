Dad accused of street racing with infant and toddler in car

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A dad accused of putting his two children in endanger during a drag race in West Houston was in jail Tuesday.

A deputy pulled over Kevin Quinteros after he saw him and another driver drag racing, according to investigators. The cars split up once the deputy tried to pull them over, but the deputy was able to catch up to Quinteros.

The deputy found two children in the back seat and a woman, identified as the mother, in the passenger seat. Investigators say the children are 7 months old and 3 years old.

Quinteros admitted to racing the other vehicle.

Quinteros was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with racing on a highway and two counts of child endangerment. His bond was set at $2,100.