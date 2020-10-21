Connecticut couple accused of forcing child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — Photos shared to social media Monday show the bloodied hooves of a donkey in Franklin County. One witness said the donkey was tied to the back of a truck and dragged as a man drove down the street.

Another witness, the man's neighbor, said the donkey was left for dead in a pasture on Bond Cemetery Road.

The neighbor said the donkey laid in the pasture for two days and was in so much pain it couldn't even stand.

Concerned for the animal's safety, the neighbor called a veterinarian but was unsuccessful in having it treated because it didn't belong to them.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver was notified and gave News 19 an update. "The donkey's been turned over to the neighbor which called it in,” Oliver said.

The neighbor was then able to get the veterinarian to help.

"The veterinarian says that they had treated it and it's going to take some time for it to recover but with somebody taking care of it like that, it should recover,” Oliver said.

The man has not been charged with a crime yet but Sheriff Oliver said he's currently working with the Franklin County district attorney and reviewing witness statements. The sheriff said the man will most likely be charged with animal cruelty.

The neighbor who is now caring for the donkey said a farrier may be able to build a special prosthetic hoof so it will be able to stand.