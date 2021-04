OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man wanted in connection to a nearly 40-year-old cold case is now behind bars in Okaloosa County.

59-year-old Richard Lane was arrested in nevada last month and was transported to northwest Florida this week. He’s accused of raping a 24-year-old female airman from Hurlburt Field in 1983.

DNA from the crime scene and determined investigators led to his arrest.