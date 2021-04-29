Children cause thousands of dollars worth of damage after driving golf cart into apartment complex pool

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old are awaiting an appearance in court after police say they broke a fence and drove a golf cart into a pool at a Mobile apartment complex, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Mobile police officers responded to the Windsor Place Apartments for a report of property damage. Officers discovered an 11-year-old and 13-year-old had broken the fence and driven the golf cart into the pool, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage. Detectives responded and the juveniles were released to their parents pending the Strickland Youth Center scheduling court appearances for the two juveniles.