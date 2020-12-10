Chickasaw police officer arrested in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chickasaw police officer was arrested Monday in Summerdale for domestic violence.
Corporal Matthew Parker was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence offence, according to the Summerdale Police Department.
This happened Monday, Dec. 7 when Summerdale officers responded to a complaint at Marathon Gas Station.
Per the Chickasaw Police Department’s Facebook page, Parker was honored just last month – given the title Chickasaw First Responder of the Year. The post has, since the writing of this article, been deleted.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Chickasaw Police Department. We have yet to hear back.
