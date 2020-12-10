Chickasaw police officer arrested in Summerdale

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chickasaw police officer was arrested Monday in Summerdale for domestic violence.

Corporal Matthew Parker was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence offence, according to the Summerdale Police Department.

This happened Monday, Dec. 7 when Summerdale officers responded to a complaint at Marathon Gas Station.

Per the Chickasaw Police Department’s Facebook page, Parker was honored just last month – given the title Chickasaw First Responder of the Year. The post has, since the writing of this article, been deleted.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Chickasaw Police Department. We have yet to hear back.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories