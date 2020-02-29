Car stolen off of lot in Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A white BMW was stolen from a car lot in Mobile after the suspect asked to hear the car run.

The manager of Carland on Schillinger road, Mitchell Blake, reached out to News 5 giving us the details on the incident. He says it all happened around 2 p.m. Friday while the lot was very busy. He says the man asked to listen to their luxury 2008 white BMW run. He only asked to hear the vehicle run, and when the salesman turned around to assist another customer the man drove off stealing the car. Surveillance video from inside Carland captured the man before he left with the BMW.

Mobile Police says they have taken a report and are proceeding with a follow-up investigation.

