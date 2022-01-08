MPD: Missing Fairhope woman killed, two from Mobile County arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two people have been arrested for the death of a Fairhope woman.

44-year old Tammy Wedgeworth was originally reported missing by the Fairhope Police Department on January 3rd. Wedgeworth was last seen around 9 p.m. the night of January 1st when she left her home in Fairhope in a white Ford F-150 heading to Mobile.

Mobile Police were assisting Fairhope Police in the investigation when her body was found on Friday. Police say they also found the victim’s vehicle and credit card.

33-year-old Kenneth Colburn was arrested and charged with murder and fraudulent use of a credit card.

35-year-old Amanda Miller was also arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police haven’t said what, if any, connection the victim had to the two suspects. Colburn has an extensive arrest record with several bookings into the Mobile County Jail starting in 2006.

Kenneth Colburn