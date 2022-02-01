COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a toddler.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the three-year-old boy was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, at the pediatric emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Bryan identified the little boy as Mahjree Pierson.

According to police, a three-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Green Ridge Drive in Columbus.

Bryan said the homicide unit of the Columbus Police is investigating the shooting.

According to Bryan, the child was shot at his home on Green Ridge Drive

