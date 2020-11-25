Blackwater inmate sentenced to death for murder of cellmate

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An inmate at Blackwater State Prison was sentenced to death for the murder of his cellmate in 2018.

Circuit Court Judge Scott Duncan on Tuesday ordered Thomas Fletcher to be sentenced to the death penalty for the Sept. 22, 2018, murder of his cellmate, Kenneth Davis, in the Blackwater State Prison. Fletcher killed Davis by choking him from behind inside their shared prison cell. Fletcher was serving a life sentence for an unrelated crime at the time.

According to court documents, Fletcher had served 24 years of his life sentence and decided his only escape would be the death penalty since he failed at a previous attempt to commit suicide. Fletcher befriended Davis after moving into a cell with him. On the night before the murder, another inmate dropped a bag of drugs into the pair’s cell, and the two got high. Fletcher asked Davis if he still contemplated suicide, and after Davis confirmed, Fletcher walked up behind him, put him in a chokehold, and strangled him to death.

The State Attorney’s Office says Fletcher confessed to the crime and admitted he committed the murder in order to be sentenced to the death penalty.

The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and was prosecuted by Matt Gordon of the State Attorney’s Office.

