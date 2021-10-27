Biloxi Police search for shoplifting suspect

BILOXI, Miss (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department is looking for a shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole from a business located in the 800 bock of Beach Blvd on Sept. 20, 2021.

Police are asking the public to look at the photos below and contact them if you recognize this man.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

