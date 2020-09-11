Biloxi PD: Burglary suspect jumps into the Gulf of Mexico to avoid capture

BILOXI, Miss (WKRG) — A burglay suspect jumped into the Gulf of Mexico to avoid capture.

William Buchholz, 35, is accused of stealing items from a business on Beach Boulevard Thursday.

When Biloxi Police arrived, he ran and dropped goods along the way. As a last ditch effort, he jumped off a pier. Police and the Marine Patrol were able to catch him.

Buchholz is being held in Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

