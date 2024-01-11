MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Beatrice man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife in July 2020.

Joshua Simpson

Joshua Simpson, 37, pleaded guilty to 55-year-old Stephanie Rivers-Simpson’s murder on Tuesday.

Rivers-Simpson was reported missing on July 7, 2020. According to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, investigators received tips that made them believe Simpson had killed Rivers-Simpson.

Multiple agencies involved in the search for Rivers-Simpson combed the area of Beatrice, Ala., and the state lake in an attempt to find her.

Eventually, law enforcement officers located River-Simpson’s body in a shallow grave near Black’s Loop.

Court documents showed Rivers-Simpson had filed a protection order against her husband on June 30, 2020.

Simpson was then arrested for the murder.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.