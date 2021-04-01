Baldwin County meth dealer sentenced to eight years in prison

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley woman was sentenced last week to eight years in prison for her participation in an organization that distributed substantial amounts of methamphetamine in Baldwin County during 2017 through 2018.

In May 2020, Tiffany Lynn Snider pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking felony.

Court documents show that Snider personally distributed methamphetamine on numerous occasions beginning in April of 2017 through April of 2018. In July 2018, investigators received consent to search Snider’s residence where many of the drug sales took place. They recovered methamphetamine, smoking devices used to ingest methamphetamine, scales and guns. Snider claimed one of the guns, which was later discovered to be stolen. Other members of the distribution conspiracy include Snider’s husband, Christopher Ryan Snider, who also entered a guilty plea to federal charges. His sentencing is set for May 13.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a 96-month sentence of imprisonment in Snider’s case on March 22, consisting of 60 months on the gun charges consecutive to 36 months on the drug charge. The judge ordered Snider serve a five-year term of supervised release when she is released from custody. She was also ordered to pay $200 in mandatory special assessments. No fine was imposed. The judge further entered a forfeiture order as to the firearms used in the commission of the crime.

The case was investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Foley Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.