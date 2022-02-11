ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man has been charged with 1st degree assault after a shooting Thursday night in Atmore.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks says around 9:30 p.m. his department received a call about a shooting that had just occurred at Atmore Garden Apartments on East Laurel Street. When officers arrived they discovered the victim had already been transported by a private vehicle to Atmore Community Hospital.

While on scene at the apartment complex Chief Brooks says officers were able to locate the suspect, 21-year-old Aquarius Dejan Taylor.

According to APD, the investigation revealed there was an argument between two brothers over an undisclosed amount of money earlier in the night. The victim, 24-year-old Ladarus Quamane Smith, was later airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile. Chief Brooks tells us his injuries are not life threatening.