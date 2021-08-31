Atmore Police investigate shooting at gas station Tuesday night

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells WKRG News 5 his department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Main Street.

Chief Brooks says an attendant called police after hearing gunshots outside. When officers arrived, they found a gas pump nozzle on the ground with no one around the pump. Officers found spent shell casings beside the pump. 

No injuries have been reported. Chief Brooks tells WKRG News 5 those involved fled the scene prior to the officers arriving. Anyone with information is asked to call Atmore Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories