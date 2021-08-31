Atmore Police investigate shooting at gas station Tuesday night

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells WKRG News 5 his department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Main Street.

Chief Brooks says an attendant called police after hearing gunshots outside. When officers arrived, they found a gas pump nozzle on the ground with no one around the pump. Officers found spent shell casings beside the pump.

No injuries have been reported. Chief Brooks tells WKRG News 5 those involved fled the scene prior to the officers arriving. Anyone with information is asked to call Atmore Police.