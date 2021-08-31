Arrest warrants issued for Ohio man who confronted reporter on live TV

Man confronts NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. https://t.co/7Abw7BvQ2T pic.twitter.com/wZ2pQ7ZEhr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2021

Benjamin Eugene Dagley

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Arrest warrants have been issued for a Wooster, Ohio, man who confronted an MSNBC reporter live on the air Monday.

Gulfport Police have issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Eugene Dagley on two charges of simple assault, one count of disturbance of the peace, and one count of violation of emergency curfew.

MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster was in Gulfport, Mississippi, reporting on Hurricane Ida Monday when a man in a white pickup truck pulls up behind him. In the video, the man exits the truck and begins running toward Brewster, screaming something about “accuracy.”

Brewster and his cameraman turn from the man, but the man can still be heard yelling at the crew. Brewster then ends his report by tossing back to anchor Craig Melvin, at which point, the man can be seen getting into Brewster’s face yelling.

“Craig, I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs help right now,” Brewster said before the man approached him.

This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not. https://t.co/tMNFVhvTf1 — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) August 30, 2021

“There’s a lot of crazy out there,” Melvin said. “A lot of crazy.” Melvin reported moments later that Brewster was OK, which Brewster confirmed via a Tweet.

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

Truck believed to belong to Benjamin Eugene Dagley

Tips from the public helped police identify Dagley as the man in the video, Gulfport Police said.

According to Gulfport Police, Dagley is on probation for a previous charge in Cuyahoga County. One of the conditions of his probation is a travel restriction.

Police believe Dagley has left the Mississippi Gulf Coast and may be traveling in a white 2016 Ford F150 with Ohio license plate PJR1745.

Anyone with information on Dagley’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement department.