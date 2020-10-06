Arrest made in Roderick Road homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 34-year-old Quinta McCants has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 62-year-old Martha McGinsey on Sept. 29.

McGinsey’s son, 35-year-old Sidney Burke, was arrested last week for the murder of Keontae McCants, 25. Mobile Police say Keontae and Quinta are related. The shooting happened on Lyric Street in Prichard the morning of Sept. 29.

Shortly after the shooting in Prichard, there was another shooting reported in Mobile on Roderick Road.

When officers arrived, they found a McGinsey inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of McGinsey told WKRG they’ve been told the shooting was connected to a shooting in Prichard in retaliation.

A short time after the shooting on Roderick Road, the Mobile Police Department responded to a shooting on Spruce Avenue. No injuries were reported there.

At this time, police have not said whether the arrest of Burke for the Prichard murder is connected to the shootings in Mobile.

All three of the shootings that happened on Sept. 29 are under investigation.