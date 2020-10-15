Arrest made in Escambia County, Fla., cold case murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the cold case murder of 42-year-old Carolyn Whitney Antrim.

Cheryl Burgett, 54, has been charged with accessory after the fact with a bond of $250,000.

Cheryl Burgett

On July 27, 2007, Antrim’s body was found in a wooded area on Lola Lane. Antrim’s mother had reported her daughter missing earlier that day and told deputies Carolyn had not been seen since July 20, 2007. The van Carolyn was traveling in had been towed from the same area on July 21 as an abandoned vehicle. When the family retrieved the van on July 27, they noticed blood inside.

Years went by, with no arrest in Antrim’s murder. During an annual review of this case, Investigator James Lee re-interviewed several people, but it was new interviews he conducted that led to Cheryl Burgett’s arrest.

If you have any information about the homicide of Carolyn Antrim, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

