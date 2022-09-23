DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. According to the TPSO, deputies are actively searching for 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin.

Detectives say in the late night hours of Monday, September 12, a group of men entered an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road while armed. While Tangipahoa Parish deputies were en route to the location, detectives say shots were fired inside the home.

When they arrived, deputies found 33-year-old Donte Perry and his 12-year-old daughter both shot several times. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

The TPSO says Hoofkin should be considered armed and dangerous. He wanted on several warrants that include:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder (2 counts)

Armed robbery

Aggravated kidnapping (2 counts)

Anyone who knows where Hoofkin is or has any other information related to the investigation is urged to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa by calling 800-554-5245, or by clicking here. Tipsters could be eligible for up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.