Amber Alert for 9-year old Alliarra Willaims canceled

(UPDATE 05/02/2020 12:10 PM) The AMBER Alert for Alliarra Williams has been canceled. She is reported safe.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Alliarra Williams. She was last seen 20 blocks from NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach. She was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Williams may be in the company of Frankie Williams, who was last seen grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. Mr. Williams has a tattoo on his throat, that could resemble Benjamin Franklin.

Williams may be traveling toward the Pensacola, Florida area.

If you have seen Alliarra or have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911.

