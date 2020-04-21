Amazon driver accused of breaking into vehicles in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)— An Amazon driver was arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles while he made deliveries in Clearwater on Sunday.

According to the report, around 5 p.m. Sunday, someone noticed the driver trying to enter two unlocked vehicles and get into an unlocked Cadillac. The man got out of the Cadillac and took off in his white Amazon van.

Deputies were later called to a home in the 700 block of Bough Avenue and were shown doorbell video of the same driver delivering a package, then walking toward a parking lot past parked vehicles. The driver could be seen pulling on door handles and entering an unlocked Honda van, deputies said.

Investigators later learned of another incident where the delivery driver removed a Buddha statue and damaged three potted plants before returning to his van.

A driver matching the description was spotted making deliveries in the area.

The driver, later identified as Dane Derango, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, an affidavit states.

He was released from the Pinellas County Jail Monday on a $12,500 bond.

