Alabama man set to plead guilty to his role in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Falkville, Al. man and army veteran accused of bringing five loaded weapons and 11 Molotov cocktails to the U.S. Capitol in January was set to plead guilty in a plea agreement with prosecutors Thursday

Lonnie Coffman, 71, was charged in a 17-count indictment on explosives and weapons charges. Coffman was the first person indicted for bringing unregistered weapons and explosives to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the January 6th riot.

Coffman has remained in jail since his arrest on Jan. 6. According to court documents, Coffman was arrested as he was returning to his red truck which was parked in an area that was sealed off where unexploded pipe bombs had been reported.

