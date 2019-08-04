Several killed in Ohio shooting.

<!DOCTYPE html>

UPDATE: Our sister station in Ohio now reports 10 killed

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) –

Police in Ohio say nine people have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Dayton police announced that the suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting is also deceased. At least 16 others have been taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1:22 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.” The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.

Further information, including the suspected shooter’s identity, has not been released.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.