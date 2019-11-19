5 suspects involved in Clarke County armed robbery

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –

PRESS RELEASE:

On November 12, 2019, a 59 year old man from Leroy, Alabama, pulled into the Winn Fire Station, at County Road 3 and Berry’s Chapel Road. He was met by five individuals with guns and was robbed. One of the suspects, identified as Christopher Duff, got into the truck, with the victim, and put a handgun to his head. Two other males ran up to the driver’s door, with a shotgun and handgun, and pulled the victim out of his truck and put him on the ground. They then held the victim at gunpoint. There were also two females there that were involved in the robbery.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division made an arrest, after the robbery, of two males subjects. One was Christopher Duff and the other was a 17 year old juvenile. One of the females, 20 year old Christine Estes, was also taken into custody. More arrests are expected of the other female and male subject that were involved. The suspects took the victim’s wallet with $70.00 in it and an iPhone that he had on his person. There were other items also taken from his truck.

