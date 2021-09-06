11-year-old survivor of Lakeland family massacre in critical condition, detective says

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The survivor of the Lakeland family murdered Sunday morning was still in critical condition Monday after being shot numerous times, according to a Polk County detective.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeland Police Department responded to an active shooter situation Sunday morning in a home in unincorporated Lakeland. Sheriff Grady Judd said Marine Bryan James Riley, 33, shot four people dead, including an infant, the baby’s mother, and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.

Another victim, an 11-year-old girl, survived the massacre and directed deputies to the house saying three others were dead in the property’s main home, the sheriff’s office said. The 11-year-old was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

“She couldn’t be in better hands,” Judd said in a Sunday afternoon press conference.

The sheriff said that the girl suffered at least seven gunshot wounds, which can either be from the bullets’ entry or exit through her body. She is said to be a student at Lake Gibson Middle School, but she will not be identified, as mandated by Marsy’s Law.

Another surviving member of the family was a young child who happened to be staying with family at another location, Judd said.

The shooter is said to be an honorably discharged Marine from Brandon who was working for ESS Global Corporation and made his first appearance in court Monday morning.