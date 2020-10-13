10 drug arrests made in Operation Azalea Trail

MOBILE, Ala. – A four-month undercover operation in the area of Azalea Road has led to 10 drug arrests. Dubbed Operation Azalea Trail, 14 street-level drug dealers were developed as targets.

On October 13, 2020, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit, with the assistance of SWAT and K-9 Units, concluded the operation by executing seven search warrants that resulted in the arrests as well as drug seizures.

Six of the 14 targets were located and arrested today. Two ounces of marijuana, eight ounces of analog marijuana, THC edibles, Xanax and OxyContin were seized, along with three handguns and $3,000 in cash.

Here are the names of the people arrested and their charges.

Targets Arrested

1. Jessie Little, 42

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

2. Deavon Gill, 30

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

3. Darrius Lewis, 26

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol

4. Thomas Mabry, 43

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

5. Shane Robinson, 24

· Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

6. Ivan Edwards, 37

· Trafficking in Amphetamines

· Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ancillary Arrests

7. Brittney Edwards, 31

· Trafficking in Amphetamines

· Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8. Jessie Thomas, 22

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9. Tyrus McMillian, 21

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

10. Kenneth Stabler, 56

· Trafficking in Amphetamines

· Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

LATEST STORIES