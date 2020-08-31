1 dead, 1 injured in apartment shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been shot and killed and another was sent to the hospital in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

Around 1:35 p.m., Tuscaloosa PD responded to a report of a shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments in the 5100 block of 36th Avenue.

Once officers arrived they found one person unresponsive. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tuscaloosa authorities. A second person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

At this time, police have detained three people possibly involved with the deadly shooting. Police have one suspect in custody at Aspen Village Apartments and two more suspects in custody at Treetop Apartments. All of the locations are within a 3-mile radius of each other.

