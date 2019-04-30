Skip to content
Crime
Man shot during robbery in Mobile
Baby cut from mother’s womb dies weeks later
Grandmother of murdered 11-month-old files lawsuit against DHR officials
Three recent armed robberies at Waffle Houses across the Gulf Coast
Man with rifle robs Daphne Waffle House
More Crime Headlines
Neighbors “on edge” as driveway murder suspect remains on the run
MPD investigates late night shooting on Baltimore Street
Ex-Florida player charged with murder in wife’s 2016 death
Indictment: family used threats, abuse to force woman to work for 12 years
Dothan HS teacher charged with having sex with student
Man beaten, robbed in front of his own home, Prichard Police investigate
EXCLUSIVE: Family of toddler killed over potty training incident: “Everybody loved him”
BREAKING: Mobile police make 2nd arrest in connection to home invasion of 81-year-old woman
Man accused of traffic homicide was recorded saying he ran red light
PHOTOS: Armed robber wanted in Baldwin County
OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride
West Virginia police officers receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy
Baby cut from mother’s womb dies weeks later
Honda builds lawn mower that goes from 0 to 100 in just over 6 seconds
Tennessee veteran reunited with long lost love after 75 years
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’
