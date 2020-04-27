Yum! Chipotle releases guac recipe

(CNN Newsource) – Pass the chips and get ready to dip!

Chipotle is sharing its recipe for guacamole on Twitter.

Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread



Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (diced)

1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

1/4 tsp kosher salt — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020

It requires just six ingredients and six steps.

But, if you’re up for something more complicated, Chipotle’s executive chef has other ideas.

On Instagram, he’s spilling the beans, or maybe the avocados, on three ways to enhance the recipe.

LATEST STORIES: