Yum! Chipotle releases guac recipe

(CNN Newsource) – Pass the chips and get ready to dip!
Chipotle is sharing its recipe for guacamole on Twitter.
Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020
Ingredients:
2 ripe Hass avocados
2 tsp lime juice
2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
1/4 cup red onion (diced)
1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)
1/4 tsp kosher salt
It requires just six ingredients and six steps.
But, if you’re up for something more complicated, Chipotle’s executive chef has other ideas.
On Instagram, he’s spilling the beans, or maybe the avocados, on three ways to enhance the recipe.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi breaks 6,000 cases of COVID-19
- Governor Ivey is expected to address reopening the state’s economy Tuesday
- Pensacola mayor speaks about reopening plan
- Baldwin County man accused of trying to rape hitchhiker
- Mobile church’s service project to feed all medical workers in town