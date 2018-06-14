Cooking with John: Linguine Positano by Carrabba’s Italian Grill

LINGUINE POSITANO by Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Sauce:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 (28 oz.) can whole roma tomatoes in juice

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pasta:

1 pound fresh tagliarini or fettuccine

To make the sauce, heat the oil and garlic together in a small skillet over medium-low heat just enough so the garlic is soften and fragrant and the oil is very warm (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and let stand to infuse the oil, about 30 minutes.

Pour the tomatoes and their juices into a bowl. Squeeze the tomatoes through your fingers until they are coarsely crushed. Stir in the garlic in its oil and the chopped basil. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Let stand for 1 – 2 hours for the flavors to blend.

Bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the tagliarini and stir well to separate the strands. Cook according to the manufacturer’s directions until al dente. Drain well. Return the tagliarini to it’s cooking pot. Add the sauce and mix well. Cover and let stand for 1 minute. Divide among 4 serving bowls and serve hot.